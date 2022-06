Attorney General John Ashcroft says the United States has credible intelligence that al Qaeda operatives are planning an attack inside the U.S. within the next few months, though a specific time, place or method of attack isn't mentioned. Ashcroft and FBI Director Robert Mueller re-release photos of seven suspected al Qaeda operatives and ask the public's help in finding them.

