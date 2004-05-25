Ashcroft: Al Qaeda Planning Large Attack on U.S.

Attorney General John Ashcroft says the United States is in danger of being "hit hard" by the al Qaeda terrorist organization, noting intelligence suggesting a looming attack. Ashcroft and FBI Director Robert Mueller drew new attention to photos of seven suspected al Qaeda operatives at a news conference prompted by what Ashcroft called "a clear and present danger." NPR's Larry Abramson reports.

