President Bush said Monday night that Iraqis will receive full sovereignty after June 30. But analysts note that the interim Iraqi government won't have any say over U.S. troops in the country, and it's questionable whether it will have full control over Iraq's military and police forces. Bush's timeline for Iraq will require a strong American military presence there for at least another year and a half. Hear NPR's Mike Shuster.

Copyright 2004 NPR