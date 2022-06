At least two people are reported killed following a vehicle explosion outside the entrance to Baghdad's so-called Green Zone, where the U.S.-led coalition is based. Meanwhile, the U.S. military says at least 30 fighters loyal to radical Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr were killed in clashes with U.S. forces in Kufa. President Bush outlines his plans for Iraq's future in a speech Monday night. Hear NPR's Eric Westervelt.

