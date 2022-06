The United States and Britain prepare a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Iraq that would endorse the installation of an interim Iraqi government on June 30. The draft also gives U.N. approval for U.S. and other foreign troops in Iraq. It is not likely to be finalized until U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi names the leaders of a caretaker Iraqi government. Hear Peter Kenyon and NPR's Vicky O'Hara.

