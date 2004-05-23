Bush Outlines Plan for Returning Sovereignty to Iraq

President Bush says in a national address that keeping the June 30 deadline to return sovereignty to an Iraqi government will help prove the United States has no plans of permanently extending its occupation.

The president's speech from the Army War College in Carlisle, Penn., was the first of a planned series of talks on Iraq. In it he emphasized major events in the planned reconstruction of Iraq, beginning with the June 30 deadline and including international involvement and full military support. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and NPR's Don Gonyea.

