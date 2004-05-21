Car Bomb Targeting Senior Iraqi Official Kills Five

A car bomb outside the eastern Baghdad home of one of Iraq's deputy interior ministers kills at least five Iraqis. The minister -- Gen. Abdul-Jabbar Youssef al-Sheikhli -- was among several people injured. It's the second car bombing in six days to target a senior Iraqi official who has been cooperating with U.S. authorities. Iraqi Governing Council President Izzadine Saleem died in a bombing Monday. Hear NPR's Eric Westervelt.

