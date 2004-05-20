© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Kerry May Delay Nomination to Raise More Funds

By Peter Overby
Published May 20, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Sen. John Kerry may delay accepting the Democratic Party's presidential nomination for a month after July's party convention. The move would allow him to raise more money. Once candidates are officially nominated, they're each expected to accept $75 million in federal funds to finance the fall campaign. Since the Democratic convention comes five weeks before the GOP convention, advisers say Kerry would be at a disadvantage. NPR's Peter Overby reports.

