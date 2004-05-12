Pfizer to Pay $430 Million Fine over Illegal Marketing

Pfizer is fined $430 million for illegal marketing practices surrounding the drug Neurontin. The unprecedented fine comes after the company admitted that the epilepsy drug was promoted for several unapproved uses, including migraines, chronic pain and bipolar disease.

States had complained that the company's marketing practices inflated the costs of the Medicaid program for the poor. NPR's Snigdha Prakash reports.

