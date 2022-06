The family of Nicholas Berg, the U.S. civilian beheaded in Iraq, blames the U.S. government for their son's death. Berg's father, Michael Berg, cited e-mails that he said indicated that Berg was in American military custody at the time he had planned to return home. The CIA has identified the man who killed Berg as terrorist Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. NPR's Ari Shapiro reports.

