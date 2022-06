An Islamic militant Web site posts video purporting to show the beheading of U.S. civilian Nick Berg, 26, at the hands of masked men in Iraq. Berg had been missing since April 9; his decapitated body was found Saturday. A voice on the tape tied the killing to abuses at the Abu Ghraib prison; it also invoked the name of al Qaeda ally Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. Hear NPR's Michele Kelemen.

