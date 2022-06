The campaigns of President Bush and Sen. John Kerry are pouring resources into states that may provide them with leverage in key regions. Bush is staking a claim to Minnesota, which he narrowly lost in 2000, while Kerry is attempting to solidify his support in Louisiana. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel, Lawrence Jacobs of the University of Minnesota and John Maginnis, publisher of LaPolitics.com.

Copyright 2004 NPR