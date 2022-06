Investment banker Frank Quattrone, who rose to fame during the dot-com stock bubble, is convicted of obstructing justice in a federal investigation. After deliberating for more than seven hours, a federal jury found Quattrone guilty in a case that hinged on an email in which Quattrone encouraged colleagues to destroy files. An appeal is expected. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and NPR's Jim Zarroli.

Copyright 2004 NPR