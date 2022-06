The U.S. military says seven American servicemen have been killed in fighting in and around Baghdad, including the volatile region west of the capital that includes Fallujah. In Nasiriyah, gun battles erupt between Italian forces and militiamen loyal to radical Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. U.S. officials have declared al-Sadr an outlaw and issued a warrant for his arrest. Hear NPR's Anne Garrels.

