The White House, bowing to pressure from both Republicans and Democrats, agrees to allow National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice to testify -- in public, and under oath -- before a commission investigating the Sept. 11 attacks. The decision follows former anti-terror expert Richard Clarke's statements criticizing the Bush administration. Hear NPR's Pam Fessler, NPR's Melissa Block and NPR's Don Gonyea.

