U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and other high-level international figures attend the state funeral for victims of the March 11 train bombings in Madrid. Powell also urged Spain not to withdraw its troops from occupied Iraq. Spain's incoming prime minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, has maintained that he intends to take the country's troops out by June 30. Hear NPR's Sylvia Poggioli.

Copyright 2004 NPR