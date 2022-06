One year after the U.S.-led war in Iraq, a media-led poll of Iraqis finds many are optimistic but unclear about their future. A majority of those surveyed say they're better off than they were before the war. But many say they lack confidence in occupying forces, and only about half prefer democracy over a strong leader or Islamic state. Hear NPR's Bob Edwards and Gary Langer, director of polling for ABC News.

Copyright 2004 NPR