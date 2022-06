Spain's prime minister-elect, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, says he may pull Spanish troops out of what he calls a disastrous occupation in Iraq. Zapatero's election is being seen as a public rejection of the Popular Party's support for the U.S.-led war in Iraq, which many blame for Thursday's bloody train bombings. Hear NPR's Sylvia Poggioli and NPR's Mary Louise Kelly.

