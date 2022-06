U.N. inspectors in Iran discover equipment capable of producing enriched uranium, according to U.S. and U.N. officials. The components -- more advanced than Iran has previously acknowledged -- could reportedly be used as either nuclear fuel or in making an atomic bomb. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and Joe Cirincione, director of the Non-Proliferation Project with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

