After last-minute revisions, and a push from Russia, the U.N. Security Council unanimously approves a U.S. resolution aimed at additional international help in Iraq. Resolution 1511 is expected to generate financial aid and peacekeeping troops from previously reluctant sources. It also clarifies the U.N. role in reshaping postwar Iraq. Hear NPR's Bob Edwards and NPR's Michele Kelemen.

