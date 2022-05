In a Shiite sector of Baghdad, mourners at a funeral procession for two Iraqis killed in a clash with American troops chant "No to America." The outburst raises concerns that Shiites might turn against the U.S. occupying force. Tensions are heightened by a rising postwar death toll that is far higher for Iraqis than for the U.S. military. NPR's Deborah Amos reports.

