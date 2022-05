Thousands of Shiite Muslims protest peacefully at the headquarters of U.S.-led forces in Baghdad, accusing them of doing little to stop a weekend of ethnic bloodshed and a recent attack on a Shiite cleric. In Washington, U.S. civil administrator Paul Bremer says troops face a "growing threat" of terrorism, but that security is "not as bad as people think it is." Hear NPR's Anne Garrels and Bremer.

