U.S. Readies Policy Shift in Afghanistan

The Bush administration, in coming weeks, will announce wide-ranging changes in its approach to reconstruction in Afghanistan -- including a new aid package that is expected to approach $1 billion.

The administration's handling of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the war that drove the Taliban regime from power has drawn criticism in Washington and around the world.

The new focus reportedly includes sending scores of high-level U.S. advisers directly to government ministries in Kabul, and will end U.S. co-operation with local warlords opposed to the government led by President Hamid Karzai.

NPR's Jacki Lyden talks to the new coordinator for U.S. efforts in Afghanistan, Ambassador William Taylor, and looks back to a moment when the world's eyes were still locked firmly on Kabul.

