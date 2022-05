A day after Saddam Hussein's two sons are killed in a gun battle with U.S. forces, Iraqis in Baghdad celebrate their deaths. U.S. officials predict the deaths of Uday and Qusay Hussein will reduce attacks against American troops and raise morale. Meanwhile, a new tape allegedly made by Saddam urges Iraqis to continue fighting American troops. Hear NPR's Guy Raz and defense expert Anthony Cordesman.

