Martha Stewart steps down as head of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, hours after a federal grand jury indicts the home-decorating icon and her stockbroker on nine counts of obstruction of justice, making false statements and perjury. Stewart is accused of using insider information to dump shares of ImClone stock. Hear NPR's Snigdha Prakash.

