Divided U.N. Reviews Iraq Sanctions

By Lawrence Sheets
Published May 8, 2003 at 9:00 PM PDT

As the United States and allies formally ask the U.N. Security Council to lift sanctions on Iraq, France and Germany question aspects of the resolution and Russia's stance is unclear. Russia's foreign minister shows support for lifting sanctions, but its U.N. ambassador expresses reservations. But Russian President Vladimir Putin has maintained that the U.N. should complete arms inspections before sanctions are lifted. NPR's Lawrence Sheets reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Lawrence Sheets
Lawrence Scott Sheets concentrates on covering the Caucasus region of the former Soviet Union from his base in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia. From 2001 to 2005, Sheets was NPR’s Moscow Bureau Chief, and covered the countries of former USSR, including Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia. Among major stories Sheets has covered for NPR have been the tragic siege of a school by a pro-Chechen separatist terror group in 2004 in which 330 mostly children were killed, the 6-week long "Orange Revolution" that brought down Ukraine’s old government in 2004, and the "Rose Revolution" in Georgia in 2003. Sheets has also reported for NPR from Iran and Afghanistan. He covered the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan during 2001 and 2002, including the bloody Taliban uprising at a fortress in Mazar e Sharif in which hundreds of people died.Sheets’ reports can be heard on NPR's , All Things Considered, Day to Day, and Weekend Edition.