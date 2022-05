Anti-Americanism is on the rise in Baghdad -- even as a pro-American politician pleads with Iraqis to be patient at the pace of reconstruction. Tension runs high in Mosul where many remain pro-Saddam. And in Kut, Shia Muslims urge Americans not to overstay. Hear reports from NPR's John Burnett, NPR's Ivan Watson and NPR's Steve Inskeep.

