Initial efforts at forming a post-Saddam Hussein government in Iraq end with an agreement to meet again in 10 days. About 100 representatives of Iraq's Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish communities met with retired U.S. Army Gen. Jay Garner, who has been selected by the Bush administration to oversee the re-establishment of an Iraqi state. Hear NPR's Mike Shuster and NPR's Tom Gjelten.

