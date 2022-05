U.S. tanks re-enter Baghdad as U.S.-led warplanes continue 24-hour patrol missions over the Iraqi capital. Iraqi officials call for a nighttime curfew, but the U.S. military says troops will ignore the ban and "go wherever and whenever we want." And as U.S. forces mass on the outskirts of Baghdad, civilians flee the city. Hear NPR's Nick Spicer and NPR's Anne Garrels.

Copyright 2003 NPR