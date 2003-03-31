© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

White House Warns Syria, Iran to Stop Supporting Iraq

By Vicky O'Hara
Published March 31, 2003 at 9:00 PM PST

The Bush administration issues a sharp message to Iraq's neighbors, including Iran and Syria, warning of consequences if their actions complicate the war in Iraq. U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld on Friday and Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday, urge the countries to stop supporting terrorist groups and Saddam Hussein's regime, and to end the flow of military equipment into Iraq. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara.

NPR News
Vicky O'Hara
Victoria (Vicky) O'Hara is a diplomatic correspondent for NPR. Her coverage of the State Department and foreign policy issues can be heard on the award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition as well as on NPR's newscasts.