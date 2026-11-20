There's confidence in Westside Cowboy's album, It Goes On — the feeling the band could take on any shape, style or genre and hit it out of the park. It's not just that confidence; the Manchester four-piece sounds supremely comfortable, too, like they've lived in a studio since they were toddlers. The melody could come from anywhere. Anyone might be singing it. Most importantly, this is a band that's having a lot of fun.

Not bad for a debut album.

We wanted to find out how they cracked the code with guitarist and vocalist Reuben Haycocks and drummer Paddy Murphy. In this session, they talk about how the band met, how they make their songs sticky thanks to a concept they call "the yank," and why they reject complexity — in other words, can you do it with fewer chords?

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.

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