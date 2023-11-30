Trove of holiday theater underway in Southern Oregon and far Northern California

Northern California

The classic Nutcracker ballet is a common favorite. It’s being performed at the Arkley Center in Eureka and the Cascade Theatre in Redding.

North Coast Repertory Theatre A scene from North Coast Repertory Theatre's ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.'

North Coast Repertory Theatre in Eureka is staging ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ as an on-stage radio broadcast until Dec. 10.

The Eureka Theater is performing 'Sugar Plums and Stocking Stuffers,' a drag and burlesque show, on Dec. 2.

At Redding's Riverfront Playhouse, there will be a comedy show in December called 'A Good Old-Fashioned Big Family Christmas.' In it, one family tries to put together the perfect holiday party.

Southern Oregon

In Ashland, Oregon Cabaret Theatre is performing ‘Christmas at the Prime Rib Playhouse’, a holiday musical, until Dec. 31. It's “a backstage farce with music that follows the outlandish hijinks of the cast and crew of the Prime Rib Playhouse Dinner Theatre as they rehearse and perform their annual holiday musical revue.”

The Nutcracker ballet will also be performed at Studio Roxander in Central Point.

At the Craterian Theatre at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts in Medford, patrons can enjoy a musical called the 'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas' on Dec. 19, featuring the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley.

The Collier Center will also host native Irishman Tomáseen Foley’s 'A Celtic Christmas' on Dec. 22. The show will include traditional Irish song, dance, music and stories.

The Randall Theatre Company in Medford is staging ‘Not the Same Old Christmas Carol’ in December. It’s a new play telling the classic Dickens tale with greed, ghosts and glitter.

Barnstormers Theatre in Grants Pass is staging 'Nuncrackers' in the month of December. It includes all new songs and wacky humor and is presented as the first TV special taped in a studio built in the convent's basement.