Recordings: Steady Diety of Loss with a Dash of Hope

In a career spanning more than two decades, Sufjan (pronounced SOOF-yahn) Stevens has taken on several large-scale projects. Two of his more popular albums, Illinois (stylized as “Illinoise” on the album cover) and Michigan (named after his home state) were meant to be part of a series of recordings named after all 50 states. Following the death of his father in 2021, he released Convocations – a five volume collection of 49 instrumentals and ambient music. He has released Christmas collections including Silver and Gold – a five-disc box set of traditional and original holiday tunes, many with the help of Aaron and Bryce Desner of The National. Accompanying the set is a songbook with chords and lyrics, stickers, temporary tattoos and material and instructions to create a 3-D paper Christmas ornament.

Stevens’ style over the years has ranged from understated acoustic folk to big soaring sounds punctuated by electronics, choral and orchestral arrangements. His new release Javelin is on the more stripped-down end of that spectrum but uses many of the sonic devices in his vast toolbox. Many songs begin with acoustic guitar or banjo with his signature double-tracked whisper singing, later developing into a wall of sound – and that’s all before you get into the lyrics. Javelin was written, performed, produced and engineered almost solely by Stevens himself, except for the song “Shit Talk”, which is a collaboration with Bryce Dessner. Throughout the record, you’ll hear backing vocals by Megan Lui, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Nedelle Torrisi and activist and writer adrienne maree brown (SIC) providing a choir-like backdrop for a set of beautiful, sometimes painful, introspective confessionals.

As with his previous works, Stevens’ complex relationship with love is central to Javelin. In the package accompanying the CD, decorated by his own collage artwork, Stevens shared a series of essays about love during different stages of his life from prenatal to present with thoughts on how those stages have shaped his world view. Also playing a complex role in his life and the songs on Javelin, is Steven’s Christian faith. Often his love songs leave listeners wondering if he’s talking about human relationships or his love of God.

Javelin is offered with the backdrop of a difficult year for the Grammy and Oscar nominated artist. Just before the early October release, the normally private Stevens took to social media to say; “This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend, Evans Richardson, who passed away in April. He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime…” He also divulged that he’s being treated for Guillian-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, that left him hospitalized and unable to walk. He is currently undergoing treatment.

The songs on Javelin tell the story of an ill-fated romantic relationship, alluding to the passing of Evans Richardson. It isn’t clear, and perhaps doesn’t matter, but it leaves me wondering at what point the relationship ended, prior to his death or after. Either way, the songs are about someone who is dealing with the aftermath of loss delivered with almost equal parts sadness and hope.

Javelin begins with an overture to what follows; “Goodbye Evergreen” – it’s about the unexpected end to a relationship once considered perennial. “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” finds Stevens pleading with the universe for deep, meaningful love. Accompanied by his backing vocalists, he sings “Will anybody ever love me? For good reasons, without grievance, not for sport. Will anybody ever love me? In every season, pledge allegiance to my heart.” Throughout the songs we get honest glimpses of different aspects of love from infatuation, to struggles, to the fits and starts of self-improvement to apologies and begging forgiveness. At over eight minutes, Stevens seems to be working at acceptance with the self-aware “Shit Talk”. In it, he sings “Do as I say, not as I give up. Not as I’ve failed to live. In the future, there will be a terrible cost for all that we’ve left undone. Deliver me from everything I’ve put off and all that we’ve lost. I will always love you, but I cannot live with you’.” Later in the song, again joined by his backup singers they repeat the lines “hold me tightly lest I fall. Hold me closely. No I don’t want to fight at all.” It feels like a mantra he’s leaning into given his recent struggles.

Rounding out the album is a rather obscure but fitting Neil Young cover. “There’s a World”. Stevens considers himself a fan of the storied singer/songwriter. The heartbreak, self-discovery and spirituality on Javelin could be a study on the Young lines “There's a world you're living in. No one else has your part. All God's children in the wind, take it in and blow hard.”

There is a lot to take in on Javelin. It’s a beautifully produced, profoundly sad, deep dive into the psyche of a singer/songwriter not afraid to bare his soul if not just for his audience, for his own understanding of life.