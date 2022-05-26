© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture

Kalapuya's relationship to native plants focus of new mural

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM PDT
Mural artist and designer, Susan Applegate, at work.
Photo provided by Lisa Arkin of Beyond Toxics.
Mural artist and designer, Susan Applegate, at work.

A new mural is underway that will show Oregon’s original Indigenous residents, the Kalapuya people, harvesting and using native plants.

The 64-foot long mural depicts Native people gathering camas and other plants. It was done in consultation with Kalapuya elder, Esther Stutzman.

Susan Applegate is the designer and artist, who’s putting the mural on the east side of the Dr. Edwin Coleman Junior Community Center.

“The community should know that these are just not weeds or something, but they had special relationship with the people, special meaning," she told KLCC. "It also informs the general population about the people who lived here before white settlement.”

The mural, titled “Willamette Wetlands of the Kalapuya” will be done ahead of a July 9th honoring ceremony featuring songs, stories, and Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. It’s part of a larger project sponsored by Beyond Toxics and the Friendly Area Neighbors Equity Action Team.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Tags

Music, Arts & Culture Oregon NewsNative American NewsAppfeed
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. He is a 20-year reporter who has worked at NPR, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including three Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award in 2012.
See stories by Brian Bull