Thousands march in Ashland during annual 4th of July parade.

The July 4th parade is a staple for locals and travelers alike, who gather along the mile-long route in downtown to see tradition come to life. Red, white and blue regalia flanked Siskiyou Boulevard while decked-out 1940s and ‘50s automobiles carried a costumed Abe Lincoln, Ashland’s Kid Mayor Avalon Gerk, State Representative Pam Marsh, and many more.

Nearly 50 floats paraded from Triangle Park to Water Street, including those by the Ashland Parks Foundation, Timber Kids Dentistry, Black Sheep pub and Siskiyou Mountain Club.

Travel Ashland Director and parade emcee Katharine Cato said organizing that many floats is a year-long effort.

“Really, the whole year we are pacing towards it,” Cato said. “But we really jump in in January to decide upon a theme and put the structure of the planning together.”

One young parader, Zoe Geness, was easy to spot, perched on three foot tall stilts with the Ashland Aerial Arts.

“We have to wear stilt pants, so it’s pretty hot,” Geness said. “But it’s still pretty fun.”

All the floats participating in the parade were judged according to this year’s theme “Go 4th for kids.” The winner of the grand prize was Troop 112 for the Cub Scouts, the first place prize went to the Firecracker Queens and the second place prize was awarded to Mount Ashland Ski Area.

Some used the parade to share a message, and occasionally, a handful of candy. Amey Broeker paraded in a bright orange shirt representing the Ashland Community Food Bank and Ashland Food Project.

“We’re here to make sure that everybody understands that nobody in our community needs to go hungry,” Broeker said. “We’re here marching in solidarity.”

NOWIA Unete Center for Farm Worker and Migrant Advocacy held signs saying, “Farm Workers feed America!” and “Migration is Beautiful.”

Cato estimated there were roughly 20,000 in attendance.

For many of those in attendance, it was not their first parade. Talent’s Mark Gibson, who wore a Robert F. Kennedy shirt and a stars and stripes top-hat, said he’d been to 35 Independence Day parades in both Ashland and Mount Shasta.

Ashland resident John Foster, who has lived in the city almost fifty years, joked that he’d only missed one parade.

Cato said she believes Ashland has been celebrating July 4th with a parade since the 1800s.

“It’s definitely a tradition that’s been going well over 100 years,” Cato said.