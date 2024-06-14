© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Juneteenth celebrations and festivals ahead across the region

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published June 14, 2024 at 5:52 PM PDT
Two ROTC members in camo uniforms raise a Juneteenth flag on a blag flagpole outdoors on a large lawn
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
Two members of SOU's ROTC unit raise the Juneteenth flag in front of Churchill Hall on June 15, 2023.

Next Wednesday is Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Throughout Southern Oregon and Northern California, municipalities and groups will celebrate in a variety of ways.

A group called Black Humboldt will hold a multi-day festival in Eureka from June 19 to 23. It will have live music, an open mic night, a family movie night, Black community speakers and a barbeque.

They will also hold a Juneteenth Day Festival on Saturday, June 22, in Halvorsen Park from noon to 10 p.m., including free local music, vendors and food.

In Pear Blossom Park in Medford, BASE Southern Oregon will hold its festival on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. It will include live music, a DJ, face painting and vendors.

Grants Pass will hold its Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 at Trillium Pavilion in Riverside Park from 4 - 7 p.m. It will have yard games, face painting, Black history bingo and food trucks.

Coos and Curry Counties will have a multi-day celebration from June 18 to 21, hosted by the South Coast Equity Coalition. There will be events in Coos Bay, Bandon and Brookings, including African drumming workshops and movie screenings of Black Panther.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
