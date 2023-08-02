Oregon Shakespeare Festival's 2023 season continues thanks to successful emergency fundraising

The nearly 90-year-old cultural institution in Southern Oregon has recently struggled with staffing shortages and financial problems.

In April, the theater announced it needed to raise $2.5 million or it would have to shut down the 2023 season. In June, OSF said it had reached that goal, but needed to raise an additional $7.3 million to complete the season.

The theater has relied heavily on ticket sales in the past. But, after the pandemic nearly wiped out that income source, OSF has become more reliant on one-time gifts and grants.

In a Wednesday press release, the company said thanks to high ticket sales, cost reductions and the successful fundraising campaign, the theater will be able to finish this season, which is scheduled to end in mid-October.

But, OSF still faces an uncertain future. Planning for the 2024 season remains on pause. The company has said later this summer, it will announce fundraising goals for next year, after the nonprofit’s annual budget is completed.