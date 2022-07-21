Multiple Oregon Shakespeare Festival performances canceled due to COVID outbreak

Several Oregon Shakespeare Festival shows have been canceled through Sunday because of an unprecedented number of COVID cases among the cast and crew. About 15% of the festival’s performers and understudies have tested positive for COVID according to the directors of OSF.

The only shows that will continue performing as planned are Once on this Island and How I learned what I Learned. All other performances, including the pre-play Green Shows, have been canceled through the end of the week.

Executive Director David Schmitz says they hope to get the shows back onstage as soon as possible, especially the show Unseen, which closes next week.

“Unfortunately, acting is not the kind of job where you just sit at your desk and you can do it not feeling well,” Schmitz said.

Roughly 3,000-4,000 patrons will be affected by the cancelation, according to Schmitz. Ticket holders can get a refund, receive a voucher or exchange their tickets for a different performance date, among a number of other options. OSF attributes the outbreak to the new variant of Omicron.

For up-to-date information on performances, go to www.osfashland.org/status

