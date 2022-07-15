Klamath Falls hosts second annual pride festival on Saturday

Southern Oregon was home to more LGBTQ pride events this year, including one held in Medford last month that drew hundreds from around the region.

Organizers in Klamath Falls are hoping for a similar turnout at their event this Saturday.

Festival Organizer Jeff Press says he’s excited to see everyone come together to support the LGBTQ youth in Klamath Falls.

“You see these negative things and kids can feel very alienated," Press says. "And so I’m excited for this event to happen so that we can show you are loved, you are cared about and you belong.”

In recent weeks, several religious and political groups have posted threatening messages about the event on social media, and are organizing a protest at the nearby government center building.

Organizer Courtney Neubauer says that’s something the LGBTQ community has to fight against.

“The thing that has been so incredible and has regrounded us and made us feel safer is the fact that we have an incredible community," Neubauer says.

Neubauer says they’ve gotten a lot of support from people who are excited for the event this year.

Because of a rise in attacks on LGBTQ community members in the Northwest, festival organizers want to ensure the event is safe.

Press says alongside local police presence, staff will be trained in de-escalation tactics to deal with any conflicts.

The festival takes place from noon-5:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday. Neubauer says there will be local vendors, family friendly activities and performances for the community to enjoy.

A performance of a local play called “The Secret Life of Peas” will also start at noon at the nearby Linkville Playhouse.

