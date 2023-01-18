© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society

Trial date set in reporter's lawsuit against City of Medford

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 18, 2023 at 6:13 AM PST
Ehrlich-bodycam-image.jpg
Video Made Available By The Firm Of Kafoury & McDougal, Portland, Oregon.
/
A Medford police officer's body-cam shows then-Jefferson Public Radio reporter April Ehrlich being confronted as she tries to cover the sweep of a homeless camp in Sept. 2020.

A trial date has been set in the fall for April Ehrlich’s case against the City of Medford stemming from her arrest during the sweep of a homeless camp in 2020.

April Ehrlich was a reporter for Jefferson Public Radio in 2020, when she was prevented from covering a sweep of a homeless camp in a public park by Medford Police. She was arrested and charged, but all charges were eventually dropped or dismissed just before her trial was slated to begin in 2022.

Now a reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting, Ehrlich is taking Medford officials to court, with the trial scheduled for November 14th. Ehrlich says her arrest was a violation of her constitutional rights, and of free press itself.

“You hear different sides of different stories,” said Ehrlich, explaining the role of journalists in the field. “You have people who are saying ‘the police are doing X, Y, Z,’ and then you have the police saying ‘Well, no, we’re doing A, B, and C.’ And the only way to adequately know what is happening is to have a reporter, a journalist there, documenting these events and providing those facts to people.”

The City of Medford maintains it did nothing wrong and defends its closure of the park.

Ehrlich announced her suit in September. The case will go before U.S. District Court Judge Mark Clarke.

Copyright 2023 KLCC

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. He is a 20-year reporter who has worked at NPR, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including three Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award in 2012.
