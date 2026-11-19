JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Shasta County
PG&E has scheduled a planned power outage for Wednesday, November 25, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, which may affect all three of our services in Shasta County. This outage is necessary for equipment to be replaced.
In the meantime, you can listen to any of our three services online or in the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.