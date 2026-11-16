JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Widespread Service Outage
All JPR services will be intermittently unavailable on Friday, November 20, from 8 am to 11 am. This outage is necessary for Pacific Power to perform scheduled maintenance.
If service is not restored by the end of the day in your area, please submit a report.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.