JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Scheduled Outage: Shasta County
PG&E has scheduled a public safety power outage from 8 am on Saturday, October 10, until 4 pm on Monday, October 12, which may affect our News & Information Service in the Redding area on 1330 AM.
In the meantime, you can listen to News & Information on 96.9 FM. You can also hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.