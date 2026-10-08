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Scheduled Outage: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:19 PM PDT

PG&E has scheduled a public safety power outage from 8 am on Saturday, October 10, until 4 pm on Monday, October 12, which may affect our News & Information Service in the Redding area on 1330 AM.

In the meantime, you can listen to News & Information on 96.9 FM. You can also hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our  Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
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