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Signal Status & Impairments
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Service Alert: I-5 Corridor Stations

Jefferson Public Radio
Published September 4, 2026 at 9:45 AM PDT

There is an issue with JPR's STL between Soda Mt and Antelope Peak in Yreka, affecting all stations down the I-5 corridor. Our engineer is actively working to restore service.

In the meantime, we encourage you to explore alternative ways to listen.
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