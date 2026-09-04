Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service. Service Alert: I-5 Corridor Stations Jefferson Public Radio Published September 4, 2026 at 9:45 AM PDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email There is an issue with JPR's STL between Soda Mt and Antelope Peak in Yreka, affecting all stations down the I-5 corridor. Our engineer is actively working to restore service.In the meantime, we encourage you to explore alternative ways to listen.