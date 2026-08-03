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Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Planned Outage: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:22 AM PDT

PG&E has scheduled outages that will affect all services in the Redding area on August 14 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am and on September 2 from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm while they replace equipment.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
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