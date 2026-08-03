JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Planned Outage: Shasta County
PG&E has scheduled outages that will affect all services in the Redding area on August 14 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am and on September 2 from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm while they replace equipment.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit ourStreaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.