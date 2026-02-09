JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Planned Outage: Coos and Curry Counties
Our Classics & News Service on 90.5 FM and our Rhythm & News Service on 88.5 FM and 89.3 FM will be unavailable on Wednesday and Thursday nights from around 12:30 am until 4 am due to construction work taking place at the facilities.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.