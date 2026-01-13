Planned Outage: Humboldt and Mendocino Counties

Wednesday, January 14:

Our News & Information Service on 91.5 FM in Humboldt County will be unavailable while our engineer replaces the transmitter, which should improve service in the future.

Thursday, January 15:

Our Classics & News Service on 102.5 FM in Humboldt County and 101.9 FM in Mendocino County will be unavailable while our engineer completes repairs to the HVAC system inside the telecommunications building from which these stations operate.