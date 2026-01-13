JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Planned Outage: Humboldt and Mendocino Counties
This week, several maintenance outages are planned for Humboldt and Mendocino Counties.
Wednesday, January 14:
Our News & Information Service on 91.5 FM in Humboldt County will be unavailable while our engineer replaces the transmitter, which should improve service in the future.
Thursday, January 15:
Our Classics & News Service on 102.5 FM in Humboldt County and 101.9 FM in Mendocino County will be unavailable while our engineer completes repairs to the HVAC system inside the telecommunications building from which these stations operate.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.