JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.
Planned Outage: Siskiyou County
PG&E has scheduled a maintenance outage for Monday, January 12 and Tuesday, January 13 that will affect our News & Information service on 103.9 FM. Service will be affected throughout the day and restored again each evening.
In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.