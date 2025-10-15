© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All three JPR radio services are unavailable in much of the listening region due to a power outage. JPR streams are available as we work to restore service.
Signal Status & Impairments
JPR operates one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States. Learn more, including how to report an interruption in service.

Widespread Service Outage

Jefferson Public Radio
Published October 15, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT

All three services in our region are experiencing issues due to an power outage and a failed backup generator. Service should be restored by the end of the day. JPR streams are available in the meantime.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
Tags
Listener Announcements Signal Status & Impairments