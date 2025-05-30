© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Planned Outage: Shasta County

Jefferson Public Radio
Published May 30, 2025

PG&E has scheduled an outage for June 2, from 9:00am to 3:00pm and for June 17, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm, that will affect all JPR services in the Redding area. This interruption is necessary for PG&E crews to maintain electrical equipment.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services online or through the JPR app. Visit our Streaming & Mobile Guide for alternative ways to listen.
